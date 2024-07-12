Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains, plans more

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Amid several instances of overcrowding reported from different trains over the past few weeks, the Railways Friday said it has added 92 general category coaches in 46 long-distance trains for passenger convenience.

In a statement, the ministry said it plans to add general coaches in more trains.

The statement said, "92 new general category coaches have been installed in these 46 trains and further, 22 other trains have also been identified for the same." It has provided a list of trains in which additional coaches have added.

Some of these trains are: 15634/15633 Guwahati-Bikaner Express; 15631/15632 Guwahati-Barmer Express; 15647/15648 Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Express; 15651/15652 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express; 11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udayan Express; 12111/12112 Mumbai-Amravati Superfast Express among others.

"These additional coaches installed in all these trains will provide a lot of relief to the general public in travelling," the ministry said.