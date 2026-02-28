Railways allow trans-shipment at specific locations for faster parcel delivery across Jammu division

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) In a significant decision to make parcel services across Jammu more efficient, transparent, and customer-centric, the Railway board has authorised trans-shipment at identified stations and designated locations for dedicated parcel trains as well as leased parcel vans, an official said on Saturday.

The move will reduce the time taken for parcels to reach their destination, thereby ensuring faster delivery to merchants, the spokesperson of the Northern Railway’s Jammu division said.

Previously, trans-shipment of parcels from one train to another and reloading them onto another train was not permitted, which was adversely affecting merchants and parcel revenue.

The officials said the new guidelines issued by the Railway board would be particularly beneficial for perishables and time-sensitive consignments.

“This policy allows transshipment at smaller stations, making rail transport a cheaper option than road transport,” the official said.

Speaking on the development, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said, the Railways' primary goal is to reduce transit time for parcel logistics.

Previously, parcels were delayed due to lack of direct connectivity, he said.

“Now that trans-shipment is permitted at specific stations, we will be able to connect various routes. This will not only increase the Railways' operational efficiency but also help small traders and e-commerce companies ensure safe and quick delivery of their goods," he said. PTI TAS NB