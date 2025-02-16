Railways announce compensation for those killed in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railway said.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.