Railways announces Bharat Gaurav train tour for places associated with Maratha empire

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Indian Railways has announced the "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour" from July, covering places associated with the Maratha empire and ancient pilgrimage sites in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis said the 10-day curated tour by Bharat Gaurav train will begin on July 16 and will showcase the glorious history and the grand heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and cultural and pilgrimage destinations of Maharashtra.

He said the tour will commence in Delhi and cover destinations in Pune, Raigad, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"This initiative is not just a journey. It's a tribute to the Maharashtrian culture and the valour and timeless legacy of the Maratha empire," he said.

As per a release by the Railways, the train will depart from Delhi and cover Raigarh Fort, Bhimashanker Jyotirlinga and Shivneri Fort (Pune), Shirdi (Ahilyanagar), Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Ellora Caves and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar).

Tourists can board and alight at New Delhi, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Phulera, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has launched the "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & the Glorious Maratha tour".