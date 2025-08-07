Railways approves goods shed at Anantnag station, freight trains to run on Chenab, Anji bridges soon

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) In a significant move that will prove to be a game-changer for the logistics sector, the Northern Railway zone has approved Anantnag station for freight operations on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) with immediate effect.

An official notification forwarded to the concerned departments for handling goods train operations at Anantnag station has been issued on Thursday.

The Anantnag station will operate daily from 6am to 10 pm, handling all types of goods, except petroleum products, through railway rakes.

This is the first time that USBRL is going to be opened for freight operations, officials said.

With this decision, Anantnag is now equipped to handle both incoming and outgoing freight, offering a new and efficient transport option for businesses across Kashmir.

"The Competent Authority has approved the opening of Anantnag (ANT) station in the Baramullla (BRML) Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) section (USBRL) of Jammu Division, Northern Railway for handling Goods traffic with immediate effect," the notification said.

All commodities except Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants will be handled from the station, it added.

Officials said that with the approval for opening a goods shed, freight trains will operate on the historic Chenab and Anji bridge to reach Anantnag from different parts of the country.

"We believe this development will bring substantial benefits to the region, enhancing connectivity and opening up new opportunities for trade and economic growth," Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Jammu division, told PTI.

"This is a crucial step towards improving infrastructure and facilitating the movement of goods, which we anticipate will have a positive ripple effect on various sectors,” he said.

The move will improve logistics and enable faster delivery, especially during winters when road transport is often disrupted. It will significantly save transit time and cost, boosting growth and agro-industrial progress in the region, Singhal said.

It will also benefit in better market access for Kashmiri products, such as horticulture, handicrafts, and fresh produce along with lower transportation costs for local businesses and traders, he added.

“We are optimistic about the positive impact this will have on the local community and the broader region," Singhal added.

Local industry bodies and residents have welcomed the move, calling it a timely and transformative step for the economic development of Kashmir, he said.

The NR officials said that at present, commodities such as foodgrain, cement, fertiliser and so on are being handled at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur railway station and Bari Brahmana.

According to them, road transport services are used to carry goods to the Valley.

"With freight operations now extending to Anantnag, these goods can go directly to the Valley. This will result in substantial savings in both transit time and cost," a senior railway official said.

He added, "This new development is expected to streamline the movement of goods and bring new opportunities to the area with a positive impact on logistics and local businesses." The opening of Anantnag for goods traffic also comes at a time when the valley has achieved full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the historic completion of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab.

These developments are expected to transform the logistics and trade dynamics of the entire region.

Officials have assured that all environmental, safety, and security guidelines will be strictly followed at the station.