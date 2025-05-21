Railways asks zones, divisions to suspend digging works ahead of PM's Amrit Bharat event

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has directed all zones and divisions to suspend earth and digging works ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Rajasthan, where he will remotely inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat stations across the country on May 22.

The circular is for dates May 21 and May 22, and the orders have been issued as these works could interfere with the optical fibre communication system needed for the event.

"The Hon'ble PM will be physically present at Deshnok and Palana Stations of North Western Railway, while other stations across Zonal Railways will be connected through Video Conferencing," the May 20 circular said.

"In view of this, it is strictly instructed that no earth work or digging work be undertaken from 00:00 hrs on 21.05.2025 till 22:00 hrs on 22:05:2025, in order to prevent any interference with the Optical Fibre Communication (OFC) system during the event," it added. PTI JP AMJ AMJ AMJ