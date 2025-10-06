Railways asks zones to conduct traffic study before final survey to prevent wasteful expenditure

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Railway Board has directed all zones to first get the traffic study done for any project to check its viability before moving on to prepare Final Location Survey and the Detailed Project Report.

According to officials, the Board’s direction came following various complaints of violation of due procedures by zonal railways in connection with Final Location Survey and DPR preparation for New Lines, Doubling/Multitracking, Gauge Conversion and Yard Remodelling Works.

In a letter dated September 29, the Board reiterated its earlier direction in which it had said that the consultants should "first undertake the traffic study to assess the preliminary/initial viability of the project before proceeding ahead with the rest of the consultancy based on the outcome of the professional traffic study".

“It has come to the notice of the Railway Board that the instructions are not being followed and wasteful expenditure is being incurred,” the Board said in the letter.

It also directed all zonal railways to strictly ensure compliance of the instructions and ensure that the traffic study is conducted before proceeding ahead with Final Location Survey and Preparation of Detailed Project to avoid infructuous expenditure.