Railways bring Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah routes under Mission Raftaar

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The New Delhi-Mumbai and the New Delhi-Howrah routes of the Golden Quadrilateral have been taken up for enhancing their speed potential under Mission Raftaar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Mission Raftaar was announced in the Railway Budget of 2016-17 with the target of increasing the average speed of freight and superfast mail/express trains," Vaishnaw said in a written reply in Parliament.

He further said, "Two major routes ie New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah of the Golden Quadrilateral have been taken up for enhancing the speed potential." The minister highlighted all the steps taken to achieve the medium- and long-term plans of the mission such as providing bypasses, rail flyovers, construction of third/fourth line, right powering of trains, replacement of conventional loco-hauled trains by MEMUs, timetabling changes, and the modification of 1x25 KV traction system to 2x25 KV traction system, among others.

Vaishnaw's response came after BJP MPs Keshari Devi Patel and Jaskaur Meena asked about the salient features of Mission Raftaar.

Advertisment

"Speeding up of trains is a constant endeavour and a continuous process which is dependent upon up gradation of tracks, signalling system, OHE (overhead equipment), high-powered locos, modern coaches, etc," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The Indian Railways has already commissioned 1,337 kilometres of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and 1,149 kilometres of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor that has enabled freight trains to run at higher speeds." Responding to a question related to the details of the funds sanctioned, allocated and utilised under the mission, Vaishnaw clarified that Mission Raftaar is a "mission" and not a "scheme/project(s)".

"Therefore, state-wise allocation/utilisation of funds cannot be quantified and identification of specific trains cannot be done," he added. PTI JP SZM