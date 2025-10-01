Railways: CBAT result for assistant loco pilot vacancies declared; over 18,000 clear test

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Railway Recruitment Boards declared on Wednesday the final result for hiring 18,735 assistant loco pilots who will now be called for document verifications and medical examinations.

“With the declaration of the result on October 1, 2025, the Railway Recruitment Boards have successfully completed the hiring process of the most critical safety category employees, i.e. assistant loco pilots of the Indian Railway,” a senior official said.

He added that with the hiring of these candidates, the vacancy status will be reduced significantly in the running crew in the Indian Railway.

The hiring process started last year when the first stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted for five days, from November 25, 2024 to November 29, 2024, in 15 shifts across 156 cities and 346 centres in the country.

The second Stage CBT went on for two days, between May 2, 2025 and May 6, 2025, in four shifts across 112 cities and 213 centres.

“Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) was conducted for successful candidates of 2nd Stage CBT on 15th July and 31st August 2025 in 2 days and 3 shifts across 84 cities and 186 centers,” a press note from the Railway Board said.

It added, "The final results have now been declared for 18,735 shortlisted candidates who will be called for Document Verification and Medical Examination by respective RRBs. After that, they will be subjected to 120 days of training before they can work as Assistant Loco Pilot." Officials said that completion of this recruitment will provide critical manpower to Indian Railways.