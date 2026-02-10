Railways conducts successful trial of salt handling in stainless steel containers

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Indian Railways has successfully conducted a trial to transport salt in stainless steel containers in the Ahmedabad division of the Western Zone, setting a new benchmark in freight handling, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the benefits, Vaishnaw said in a social media post that the trial, conducted on the Bhimasar-Gandhidham section, revealed a container design that ensures corrosion resistance and longer service life, eliminates manual cleaning and wastage, and improves turnaround time.

Officials said the initiative reflects Indian Railways' continuous adoption of new technology to make freight movement safer, faster, and more efficient.

"These containers have been specially designed for the transportation of salt and other corrosive bulk materials. As they are made of stainless steel, the problem of corrosion is significantly reduced," a railway official said.

"This enhances the durability of the containers and ensures the safety of the cargo inside. In addition, cleaning and maintenance of these containers require less effort and lower expenditure," he added.