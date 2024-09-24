Railways created world record in derailments: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mocked the Indian Railways, asserting that it has created a “world record” in derailments.

Banerjee’s comments came hours after a few wagons of an empty goods train jumped tracks in the state’s Jalpaiguri district.

"What is happening with the Railways? Even today, there is the news of derailment. The Railways has created a world record in derailments. But, nobody says anything?" she told reporters after an administrative review meeting in Birbhum.

"People's safety and security is in danger, and they are scared of travelling in trains. Where is the railway minister? Only asking for votes during elections will not help, you have to be by the side of people when they are in danger," Banerjee said.

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri railway station in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred around 6.20 am, officials said.

Banerjee, who had served as railway minister twice, claimed that she had run the department smoothly and allocated several projects for West Bengal.

"As the railway minister, I had sanctioned projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Bengal," the CM said.

The Railways, in a recent report, had mentioned there were 18 attempts to derail trains across the country since August. PTI SCH RBT