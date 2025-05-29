Railways drops closure plan, retains two Kerala stations as halts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Railways has decided to keep two railway stations in Kerala open as halt stations, dropping an earlier plan to shut them down.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar that Vellarkad station in Kozhikode district and Chirakkal station in Kannur district will remain operational as halt stations.

Halt stations are small stops where local trains briefly halt for passengers with only basic facilities.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the decision to retain Chirakkal in Kannur and Vellarakkad in Kozhikode as halt stations.

The former union minister said he had earlier discussed the matter with Vaishnav, "recognising how crucial these railway stations are for the local communities." "Grateful for considering our request and taking swift, decisive action!," Chandrasekhar said.

On Wednesday, Kerala's Minister in charge of Railways, V Abdurahiman, had urged the Centre to revoke its decision to close down two railway stations.

The minister had sent a letter to the Railway Minister, highlighting the state's request on the matter.

In the letter to Vaishnaw, it was pointed out that if these stations were closed, hundreds of ordinary passengers would face difficulties.

Hundreds of people, including employees, workers, and students who have relied on these decades-old stations, would be put in a difficult situation, Abdurahiman had said.