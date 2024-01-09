Railways exam paper leak: CBI registers case against Mumbai-based Aptech Ltd

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The CBI has registered a case against Mumbai-based Aptech Limited and others for the alleged leakage of question paper of the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) conducted by the Railway Recruitment Centre, Mumbai, in which over 8,600 candidates had appeared, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The computer-based test, which took place on January 3, 2021, at 28 examination centres across six cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Mumbai was marred by allegations that papers were leaked to the aspirants through WhatsApp messages and physically before the commencement in return for hefty payments, they said.

"It is alleged that Aptech Limited was appointed as the Exam Conducting Agency. The candidates appearing in the GDC exam were supplied with question papers along with answers prior to the commencement of the exam and after payment of premium money," the CBI FIR said.

A few days after the test for the post of non-technical popular categories (non-graduate), junior clerk-cum typist and trains clerk, the candidates were also supplied exam results through an unverified WhatsApp link, whereas the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)- Bombay Central Terminus (BCT) Western Railway had not officially declared results for this examination.

The agency had recently conducted searches at 12 places in Surat, Amreli, Navsari, Mumbai and Buxar in connection with the case in which 15 persons, including 10 Railways officials, one CRPF head constable and other private individuals have been named, they said.

The searches led to the recovery of digital evidence and incriminating documents, the CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS AS AS