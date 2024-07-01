Railways extends existing train time table till December 31, 2024

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Railway zones have issued circulars informing the extension of the existing time table of trains till December 31, 2024 after the Railway Board asked them to do so.

Every year Railways releases the working time table of trains, known as Trains At A Glance (TAG) before June 31, which is effective from July 1 till the next June 31.

“The Railway Board is reviewing the timings and running status of trains. The Board wants to make it more efficient hence the release date of the new time table has been extended to January 1, 2025 and till then the old time table will continue,” a Railway Board official said.

The Railway Board on June 27, 2024 issued a circular to all the general managers of 17 zones and asked them to extend the existing TAG till December 31, 2024.

In pursuance of the Board’s letter, a circular issued by the North Central Railway on June 28 said, “It is notified for information of all concerned that Trains At A Glance 2024 should now come into effect from 01st January. Accordingly, the TAG should be extended till 31st December 2024.” “Keeping in view of above, the validity of existing working time table of PRYJ (Prayagraj), JHS (Jhansi) & AGC (Agra Cantt) will also be extended upto 31st December 2024 and new working time table come into effect from 01st January 2025,” it added.

According to the NCR’s circular, all trains will run as per the schedule of existing ‘Working Time Table-2023 and correction/revision issued by it.

A similar circular was issued by the North Western Railway, asking the DRMs of all four divisions Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Ajmer to work according to the existing time table.

“All other divisions have implemented it and issued a circular to the concerned divisions under them in this regard,” the Board’s official said. PTI JP AS AS