Railways facilitates RPF constables for saving man from self immolation

New Delhi, Dec 26 ( PTI) The Railway Board has facilitated three of its constables on Thursday for saving a man who attempted to self-immolate near Rail Bhawan on Christmas.

The Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava felicitated Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Constables Kuldeep, Rajesh Saini and Shivraj for their exemplary courage and quick response durign the incident, a press statement from the Railway Board said.

"At a ceremony held at Rail Bhawan, each of the three personnel was awarded Rs 4,000 in cash along with Commendation Certificates for their outstanding actions," the release said.

Yadav also praised their bravery, stating, "In the face of a dire emergency, these constables demonstrated extraordinary courage, presence of mind and a profound sense of duty. Their actions showcased the spirit of service and humanity at the core of the RPF's mission." The incident unfolded on December 25 at approximately 3:15 PM, in front of Parliament Gate, close to the Rail Bhawan building in New Delhi.

A man in his 30s, later identified as Jitendra Kumar from Baghpat, set himself on fire near the park in the roundabout and when engulfed in flames, he ran towards the Parliament area.

"Stationed at Gate-6 of Rail Bhawan for security duty, RPSF Constables Kuldeep, Rajesh Saini and Shivraj went beyond the call of duty and immediately sprang into action," the release said.

"With remarkable presence of mind, they utilised two blankets available at the gate to extinguish the flames with assistance from nearby pedestrians. Their quick response minimized risks to bystanders and prevented the situation from escalating further," it added.

The victim was transported to RML Hospital for urgent medical treatment. PTI JP HIG