Railways flags furnishing issues in first Vande Bharat Sleeper train while granting sanction

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has flagged furnishings and workmanship issues in the country’s first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train while granting sanctions to start its operations.

The Railway Board pointed out the issues in a recent written communication addressed to the Director General, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the General Managers of all the railway zones. It said, "There are issues related to furnishing and workmanship at many places in respect of sharp edges and comers at berthing area, window curtain handles, pigeon pockets between berth connectors inviting cleaning issues etc,” the Board said Necessary corrective measures are required in the current rake, it said, adding that necessary design improvements are also needed for future rakes.

The Ministry’s letter has further directed zones to observe all the conditions laid down by the RDSO for operations up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Elaborating the sanctioning process, officials said that once RDSO takes final approval from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) for any newly-designed train, the CCRS forwards it to the Railway Ministry to give its sanction to start operations.

“The CCRS during trial conveys its observations to the RDSO for compliance. In the case of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, the RDSO sent its updated compliance on September 1, 2025,” officials said.

They added that the Ministry’s letter dated October 28, has been sent to all the zones because Vande Bharat Sleeper Train’s route is yet to be finalised.

The Ministry has reiterated compliance of some of the issues such as fire safety measures, fitment of Kavach 4.0, provision of suitable and reliable communication system between loco pilots, train manager and adjacent station master, proper maintenance of all types of brake system among others.

It asked the zones to impart training to loco pilots to uncouple the semi-permanent coupler within 15 minutes in case of emergency and necessary tools required for this operation must be made a part of driver/guard tool kit.

“Suitable setting of temperature inside coaches shall be maintained to ensure comfortable conditions to passengers, considering ambient conditions and frequent opening & closing of doors," it said.

Availability of required trained technical staff for addressing the en-route technical issues and emergencies should also be ensured, the Ministry added.

“Regular announcements shall be made through the PA system informing all persons other than passengers to disembark from the train before its departure. Also, pre-recorded Passenger safety announcements in three languages (Regional, Hindi & English) should be made during the run to sensitize passengers about personal safety norms to be observed during travel,” it said.

The Ministry has also directed zones to deploy qualified and dedicated staff for the maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainset along with ensuring adequate quantity of spares and consumable required for its maintenance. PTI JP NB