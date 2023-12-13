Railways granted 430 sanctions to prosecute officials since 2014, says minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Indian Railways has granted 430 sanctions to prosecute its officials since 2014, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"Since 2014, 430 sanctions have been granted by the Railways to prosecute officials. Presently, two cases of sanctions are under consideration," Vaishnaw said.

"In these cases, sanction for prosecution was sought by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Rajasthan. As per the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), these cases have been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for seeking their recommendation," he added.

Vaishnaw was responding to queries by DMK MP AKP Chinraj who wanted to know if any sanctions to prosecute officials received from various investigating agencies have been pending with the Railways for more than three months, as per reports.

Chinraj also asked the minister to give reasons for keeping the sanctions pending and also share the data of the total number of sanctions granted by the Railways to prosecute officials since 2014. PTI JP SZM