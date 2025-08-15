Railways illuminates iconic buildings, stations in tricolour to mark 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Rail divisions across the country illuminated their respective iconic installations such as Anji bridge, Chenab bridge and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus among others in tricolor on the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Railway officials said the building and stations, illuminated in tricolours, not only enhances the feeling of enthusiasm, but also reminds citizens of the sacrifices and struggles of our freedom fighters and millions of people who shaped the Independence of the country.

“Prominent railway stations, offices, buildings, and residential colonies are adorned with the national flag and illuminated in tricolour lighting. Station buildings are tastefully decorated, and iconic railway bridges proudly display the national flag, adding to the patriotic spirit,” Railway Ministry said in a press note.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru, South Eastern Railway zone headquarters, station building such as Sialdah, Lucknow, Vizianagaram were also illuminated as part of the celebrations.

Jammu Rail Division, which comes under Northern Railway Zones, took special initiative to illuminate the world’s highest Chenab rail bridge and the country's first cable-styled Anji bridge creating a lively and inspiring atmosphere.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted on his X handle an illuminated picture of the Chenab bridge with a patriotic message of Jai Hind.

“Shining in the light of the tricolor, #ChenabBridge, a symbol of the heights of free India,” Railway Ministry said on X.

Besides, the officials from various divisions also participated in the Har Ghar Tricolor campaign and decorated railway stations with tricolour flags. .

“All the railway stations, offices and public places of the division have been decorated with tricolor which shows the symbol of unity, pride and respect towards the national flag,” Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Division, Vivek Kumar said.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division stated, “The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is committed to promote collective feelings of national pride and encourage citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the Independence Day celebrations.” East Coast Railway Zone posted on social media illuminated pictures of Vizianagaram Station with a message, “East Coast Railway joins the national celebration. Vizianagaram Station shines bright with the tricolour!.” Earlier, on the eve of 79th Independence Day, Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, Satish Kumar, Members, Secretary and other officers & staff participated with the National Flag in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event held at Rail Bhawan on Thursday.

“The national flag was distributed among Railway staff members. Mass participation was observed by Railway employees in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.,” the Ministry said.

One of Indian Railway’s largest employee unions, All India Railwaymen’s Federation organised a Blood Donation Camp as the Independence Day celebration coincided with 75th (Platinum Jubilee) birthday of Federation’s General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra. The camp was inaugurated by Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway. PTI JP NB