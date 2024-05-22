Railways land-for-jobs case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Amit Katyal, arrested in a money laundering case in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne denied the relief to Katyal, saying there were no sufficient grounds to enlarge him on bail.

The court noted the submission made by the ED that if granted bail, Katyal may hamper the investigation and influence the witnesses.

The judge had on April 30 declined Katyal's plea for extension of interim bail granted to him on medical grounds.

According to the ED, the accused operated companies as a front for purchasing immovable properties at undervalued rates on behalf of other accused persons including the railway minister at the relevant time and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family members and associates in return for facilitating wrongful appointment to various Group D posts in the Indian Railways.

These companies were then allegedly transferred to the family members of Lalu Prasad, the ED alleged. PTI UK SK SK