Railways land-for-jobs 'scam': Delhi HC grants bail to Lalu's aide Amit Katyal in ED case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s close aide Amit Katyal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways.

"Bail granted," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna while granting the relief.

Katyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 11, 2023 under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe agency has alleged that Katyal acquired land from several job aspirants on behalf of the RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The ED has claimed that Katyal was the director of a company named AK Infosystems Private Limited, which acquired land from candidates “on behalf” of Lalu Prasad.

Some other members of the RJD supremo's family are also accused in the case.

On May 22, a trial court had dismissed Katyal's bail application, saying there were no sufficient grounds to grant him the relief.