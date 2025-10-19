Railways launch special mobile ticketing service to cope up with festive rush across Jammu division

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) Amid heavy festive rush, Northern Railways has launched a special Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (M-UTS) service at various railway stations in the Jammu division, an official said on Sunday.

The facility is aimed at reducing long queues at ticket counters and facilitating easy ticketing for passengers. The passengers can avail the service at Jammu, Katra, Pathankot Cantonment, Pathankot City, Srinagar, Budgam and Banihal stations, the official said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said the initiative has been implemented in view of the heavy rush during festivals.

“Passengers can easily obtain tickets. This will save time and eliminate long queues. This reflects our commitment to providing better and faster service to passengers," he said.

Meanwhile, Singhal said a comprehensive ticket checking campaign was launched on Saturday to crack down on ticketless passengers on trains and at railway stations.

In a single day, action was taken against 845 ticketless and irregular travellers, and fines of over Rs 5 lakh were collected, he said.

He said a total of 1,557 ticketless travellers were charged in three days, and a fine of Rs 11 lakh was collected from them. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ