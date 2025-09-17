Railways launches 15-day cleanliness drive across all zones

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) All railway zones across the country on Wednesday launched a 15-day cleanliness drive, 'Swachhata Hi Seva', in around their respective station and office premises on the directions of the Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar.

Kumar, on September 9, asked in a written communication to the general managers of zones to make this campaign a mega success by their personal involvement.

"To strengthen voluntarism and collective action for Swachhata, a fortnight of Swachhata Hi Sewa has been observed from 2017. This annual campaign has been exemplifying the 'Whole of Society' and 'Whole of Government' approach, bringing together citizens, institutions, and leadership at all levels," Kumar's letter said.

Kumar kicked off the campaign at Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, by administering a Swachhata Pledge to railway officers and staff at New Delhi Railway Station and actively participating in 'shramdan' (voluntary labour) to contribute to the station's cleanliness.

The campaign, which will culminate on October 2 on the occasion Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, will feature a series of activities aimed at promoting cleanliness.

The initiative emphasises collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment, officials said.

"Aruna Nayar, Joint Secretary, Railway Board at Rail Bhavan, administered the Swachhta pledge at Rail Bhavan to officers and staff. Other members of the Railway Board were present at different stations in the Delhi Area," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said.

"Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, administered the Swachhta pledge to officers and staff at Baroda House," he added.

Jammu Rail Division raised public awareness regarding cleanliness at its various stations, including Katra and Srinagar.

"Workshops and sessions will follow now. In the coming days, events such as Safai Mitra Suraksha Camps, marathons, cyclothons, and walkathons will be held to promote fitness and cleanliness.

Tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, Swachhata Samvaads, meetings, and door-to-door awareness campaigns, "Shramdaan" at stations and colonies, the Clean Food Initiative, which includes demonstrations on how to clean pantry cars and utensils, and inspections of waste disposal systems will also be done," Raghvender Singh, Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, said in a press note. PTI JP NB NB