Railways minister congratulates sportspersons for their performance at Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, on Tuesday congratulated a contingent of sportspersons for their "astounding performance" at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in China.

Vaishnaw met Dola Banerjee, senior sports officer, Eastern Railway and the deputy chef de mission of the Indian contingent participating in the games and Amit Rohidas, assistant sports officer, East Coast Railway and a member of the gold medalist Indian men's hockey team at the Rail Bhavan, New Delhi.

“The minister congratulated them for the stupendous achievement of Indian contingent in the 19th Asian Games, 2022 held at Hangzhou, China. A total of 98 members from Indian Railways (IR), which includes 90 players, 07 coaches and Ms Dola Banerjee as Deputy Chef De Mission, participated in the Asian Games,” a statement from the ministry said.

“Out of them, 39 players have won a total 43 individual and team game medals,” the statement added.

According to the ministry, as against IR players’ contribution of nine medals in the Indian tally of 69 at 18th Asian Games in 2018, their contribution is 22 out of 107 medals won by India in 19th Asian Games.

"As such the contribution of IR Players in the Indian medal tally has increased by 58%," it further said.