Railways Minister inspects Central Railway's Wadi Bunder coaching depot

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inspected Central Railway's Wadi Bunder coaching depot in Mumbai, focusing on enhancing passenger safety and promoting innovation within the railway system.

This depot, functioning since 1860, is one of the oldest ones on the Central Railway (CR) network. Rakes of more than 30 mail-express trains are maintained at this facility along with Vande Bharata express trains.

Vaishnaw reviewed the depot's infrastructure and discussed plans for future expansions aimed at improving cleanliness, service reliability, and overall passenger safety.

He praised the depot's innovation in cleanliness, particularly the in-house designed litter collector showcased at the "best from waste" exhibition, the CR stated in a release.

The minister demonstrated the use of advanced cleaning equipment, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner used in the "14-minute miracle" cleaning process of the Vande Bharat Express, underscoring his commitment to passenger comfort, it said.

Vainshnaw also inspected key improvements made to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, such as adding TPU rings to minimise spring failures, which are expected to enhance ride comfort and safety, the Central Railway said.

Highlighting the role of technology in maintaining operational safety, Vaishnaw observed advanced tools like ultra-sonic air leakage detection systems and the FIBA (Flushing Indicator and Brake Application) system for timely train maintenance, the release said.

"These technologies are already enhancing safety on trains like the Rajdhani Express," the CR stated.

The minister was also briefed on the use of Virtual Reality (VR) for staff training and the integration of IoT-based real-time water level monitoring systems, which guarantee uninterrupted access to clean water for passengers.

The minister visited the Vande Bharat store and the basic training centre. He inspected in-house models for LHB coach training.

He interacted with the Rail Madad team that handles passengers' grievances and expressed satisfaction.

Vaishnaw also reviewed the depot's fire safety preparedness including a new app designed to manage fire extinguisher maintenance.