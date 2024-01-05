Advertisment
#National

Railways minister to inaugurate Nuagaon Road-Daspalla section of Khurda-Balangir rail project

NewsDrum Desk
05 Jan 2024
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File image)

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to arrive here on Friday evening on a three-day visit during which he will inaugurate rail projects and flag off four trains, officials said.

Vaishnaw is also slated to take part in programmes of the railways and the postal department during his stay, they said.

He will inaugurate the Nuagaon-Daspalla section of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project, and the Daspalla Railway Station building on Saturday.

The minister will on Saturday flag off the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road Passenger Special, Puri-Nuagaon Road Passenger Special and the Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU train, the officials said.

