Railways Minister to visit Odisha on Nov 20

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha on November 20 to flag off the extension of an express train, an official said on Saturday.

Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off the extension of Banaras-Sambalpur-Banaras bi-weekly express up to Visakhapatnam at Sambalpur railway station in Odisha on November 20 afternoon, the official said.

Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangadev and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra will grace the occasion while several other MPs will join the event through video conferencing.

On the inaugural day, the train will be flagged off from Sambalpur towards Visakhapatnam and will run as a special train.

However, the regular service in the extended portion of this train will commence from November 22 from Visakhapatnam and from Banaras on the next day, he said. PTI BBM RG