Railways minister urged to prioritise double-line project for crucial Agartala-Sabroom link

Agartala, Jul 31 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday requested Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw to start the double-line project from Agartala to Sabroom.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, Chowdhury highlighted the importance of converting the existing single-line track from Lumding to Sabroom via Agartala to a double line. He noted that the single track causes delays for both express and local trains and limits the ability to run more trains or introduce new services.

"One of our key projects is to convert the existing single line rail track from Lumding to Sabroom via Agartala to double line. Currently, the track from Lumding to Sabroom is single line, delays both express and local trains and prevents us from running more trains or introducing new services." the letter stated.

Stating that Chief Minister Manik Saha has already written for extending support to address the issue, Chowdhury said the Northeastern Frontier Railway has informed that the Final Location Survey (FLS) for doubling the track from Chandranathpur (in Assam) to Agartala is in progress.

He emphasised that the Agartala-Sabroom rail line is crucial for trade and connectivity with other Northeastern states and Bangladesh.

Chowdhury urged the Railways Minister to prioritise this project and to instruct the relevant officials to complete the FLS and commence the double-line work for the Agartala-Sabroom route alongside Chandranathpur to Agartala as soon as possible. PTI PS MNB