Railways names two locomotives after living war heroes from Maharashtra

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Central Railway has honoured two distinguished living war heroes from Maharashtra by naming two locomotives after them as it marked the centenary of railway electrification, officials said on Thursday.

The locomotives named after Subedar Major Shivaji Krishna Ghadge, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, and Major General Cyrus A Pithawalla, who has been honoured with Ashok Chakra, were unveiled and flagged off at Devlali station in CR’s Bhusaval division on Wednesday.

“These locomotives stand as a lasting tribute to India’s warriors, symbolising the nation's gratitude for their service,” the Central Railway said in a release about the function that was chaired by Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna of the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery.

Subedar Major Shivaji Krishna Ghadge led a daring ambush, eliminating five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on May 17, 2001, while Major General Cyrus A Pithawalla, despite being shot, captured a top insurgent alive in Manipur on July 6, 1981, said the release.

“By naming these locomotives after Subedar Major Ghadge and Major General Pithawalla, the Indian Railways has ensured that their stories of valour continue to be honoured, inspiring generations to come,” Sarna said at the event.

The release said Subedar Major Ghadge displayed exceptional courage and tactical brilliance during Operation STRIKER-II in Kishtwar of J&K in May 2001.

“He led his team on a challenging cross-country march to establish a covert position at Bundi. As eight terrorists approached a village, he strategically encircled the area, blocking all escape routes. In a close-range encounter, he fearlessly led his team, eliminating five terrorists responsible for targeted killings without collateral damage,” the release said.

“His valour and leadership remain a testament to his bravery,” it added.

About Major General Pithawalla, the release said he demonstrated exceptional bravery during a counterinsurgency operation in Tekcham, Manipur, in July 1981.

“Despite being shot in the shoulder, Pathawala captured Bisheshwar Singh, the leader of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Refusing medical evacuation, he continued leading a night-long operation, neutralising seven extremists and securing a large cache of weapons,” the release said.

The dedicated locomotives – WAG-9 HC type – are generally used for hauling goods trains, said officials.