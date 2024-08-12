Railways, NCRTC join hands to promote 'One India-One Ticket' initiative

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Indian Railway and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have collaborated to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, enhancing the travel experience for passengers on main line railway and Namo Bharat trains, a statement said on Monday.

This collaboration aims to provide a seamless travel solution, making it easier for passengers to book and travel using both the Indian Railways and the RRTS services, it said.

After booking an IRCTC train e-ticket, users can now opt to book a Namo Bharat train tickets for up to eight travellers per booking as an add-on service. The RRTS booking option will be displayed on the PNR confirmation page and will also be accessible from the user's train ticket booking history, the statement said.

A unique QR code will be generated for each RRTS ticket and conveniently printed on the electronic reservation slip (ERS), it said.

The QR codes will be valid for a period of four days, starting from the day before the RRTS journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date. Each passenger on the train ticket will receive their own Namo Bharat ticket with a dedicated QR code, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience, it stated.

All Namo Bharat tickets booked for a single train ticket will share the same origin and destination stations for all passengers. The tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance, aligning with the current railway reservation window (ARP), the statement said.

Upon successful Namo Bharat ticket booking, users will receive confirmation via SMS and email, with unique RRTS QR code details sent to the registered mobile number and email address, it said.

The Namo Bharat train tickets fare will be conveniently collected along with the IRCTC convenience fee (Rs 5 + taxes) using online payment methods available on the IRCTC platform, it said.

In case of cancellation by the user, the full RRTS fare will be refunded, while the IRCTC convenience fee, payment gateway charges, and associated taxes are non-refundable. Users can simply scan their RRTS QR codes at the entry gates of the station using ERS or the mobile application to effortlessly enter and travel according to booked journey details, the statement said.

Namo Bharat train tickets can be booked through the IRCTC platform. After booking a train ticket, if a nearby RRTS station exists, a popup will prompt the user to book an RRTS ticket. If the user doesn't book initially, they can revisit the booking history and opt to Book RRTS Ticket later, it stated.

Even without purchasing rail tickets, users can book Namo Bharat train tickets for their daily usage from the IRCTC platform, which will be valid for same-day travel. The NCRTC will also explore the feasibility of offering one-day to three-day unlimited travel passes to boost tourism in the Delhi NCR region. PTI NIT NB