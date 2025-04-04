Railways partners with DMRC to introduce Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for procurement and installation of Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems, the ministry said on Friday.

“AWPMS is an advanced system that allows for automatic, non-contact measurement of train wheel profiles, ensuring real-time assessment of wheel geometry and wear,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Utilizing laser scanners and high-speed cameras, the system provides accurate and rapid measurements without manual intervention. In case of deviations, automated alerts will ensure timely corrective actions, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency,” it added.

Under this partnership, the DMRC will take responsibility for procurement, supply, installation and commissioning of four AWPMS units for the Indian Railways, the ministry said.

Calling the collaboration a significant milestone in the modernization of Railway maintenance practices, the ministry said that by integrating cutting-edge technology, the Indian Railways is enhancing its rolling stock management, reducing maintenance time and improving overall service efficiency.

“The partnership also promotes technology exchange and skill development between Indian Railways and DMRC, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, safety and operational excellence,” the ministry added. PTI JP AS AS