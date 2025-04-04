Railways registers 9% annual growth with 7,134 coaches manufactured in '24-25

New Delhi, Apr 3 ( PTI) Indian Railways has in the financial year 2024-25 manufactured 7,134 coaches, marking a 9 per cent increase from the previous year, the ministry said on Thursday.

In 2023-24, 6,541 coaches were manufactured, it said.

According to a press statement, a special emphasis was given on non A/C coaches with production of 4,601 coaches in 2024-25 catering to the needs of the common man.

"This rise reflects India's growing emphasis on modernising Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand," the press note said.

"The Indian Railways has three coach manufacturing units in the country – Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Punjab and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh," it said.

On the ICF, the premier passenger coach producing unit of Indian Railways, the ministry said that it surpassed its previous production records for 2024-25, as it rolled out 3,007 coaches.

"Coach production in India has expanded substantially over the years," it said.

"Between 2004 and 2014, Indian Railways manufactured less than 3,300 coaches on an average per year. However, from 2014 to 2024, production saw a major boost with production of 54,809 coaches with an average of 5,481 coaches per year, aligning with the push for improved connectivity and self-reliance in Railway manufacturing," the ministry added. PTI JP VN VN