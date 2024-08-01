Railways resolves 70 out of 72 pending cases of pension grievances in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indian Railways has resolved 70 out of a total 72 pending cases of grievance of family pensions of its former employees in July, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

“As a part of the Government’s 100 days Action Plan, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DOPPW) launched a Special Campaign for timely redressal of family pension cases pending on Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), an online portal, from 01st July 2024 to 31st July 2024 in mission mode approach,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As part of the aforesaid initiative, the Special Campaign was taken up for Indian Railways from 01.07.2024 with increased enthusiasm and wider ambit of targets,” it added.

Terming the campaign a huge success in the railways, the ministry said that the nodal officers at various levels of the railways carried out the campaign successfully.

“All employees from top to bottom have been proactively involved in achieving targets and it is due to the untiring efforts of all nodal officers and employees that as on 31.07.2024, Railways has disposed of 70 cases out of total 72 cases shared by DOPPW,” the ministry said.

It also shared a few success stories, where family pension grievances were successfully redressed.

In one such case, Kavita Rani, wife of late Tilak Raj, lodged a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on June 5, 2024 that she was not getting the correct family pension and requested for revision in her pension payment order (PPO).

“Her case was taken up in an ongoing special campaign and was actively monitored. Finally, her revised PPO was issued on 10.06.2024, providing financial relief to her. Her grievance has been redressed within a very short span i.e 5 days,” the ministry said.

In another case, Sandeep Kumar lodged a grievance on CPENGRAMS portal on June 5, 2024 on behalf of his mother Arti regarding inclusion of DA arrears in family pension.

"His case was taken up in an ongoing special campaign and actively monitored. Finally, the grievance was disposed of on 04.07.2024," the ministry said.