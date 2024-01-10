Railways ropes in 23 innovators for safety solutions like broken rail detection, track cleaning

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Indian Railways has engaged 23 entities which can offer modern technologies for safe and efficient train operations in the country.

These entities, which include start-ups, individual innovators, MSMEs and NGOs among others, have earned financial support from the railways to leverage technologies and address problems such as effective cleaning of the garbage lying on track, timely detection of broken rail, fire/smoke detection system for train coaches with wireless networking etc.

"We launched 'Startups for Railways' initiative on June 13, 2022, under which an 'Indian Railways Innovation Portal' was created. On this portal, we mention the issues for which we are looking for innovators to come forward and collaborate with us," a senior railway official said.

He added, "We received a total of 1,251 entries out of which 23 have been shortlisted after several rounds of screening to check the viability of their innovation." As the policy of roping in private innovators involves financial assistance, the railways has disbursed Rs 43.87 crore to these entities.

The exact quantum of grant and installments for each entity varies based on its evaluation.

The maximum grant is Rs 1.5 crore awarded to three entities - an MSME to come up with accurate track inspection technologies, an engineering firm to develop a broken rail detection system and an individual innovator to address issues related to OHE (overhead equipment) design.

Besides these 23 entities, 59 innovators are under evaluation for six problems for which the railway is looking for solutions. Prominent among these problems are how to prevent human run over on track and to identify narcotics and explosives by scanning parcel vans/freight rakes with the help of non-invasive technological solutions.

"We are evaluating eight entities which have come up with a prototype of a system which can provide a solution for prevention of human run over on track. There are various reasons such as trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over-bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets when crossing railway tracks due to which people come under the train and die," the official said.

He added, "The railways requested startups to come up with novel technologies which are capable of identifying any human presence and taking suitable action. These eight companies have been shortlisted in the first stage of screening. We are in the process of finalising them." PTI JP CK