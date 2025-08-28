Railways run special Jammu-Delhi train for stranded passengers

Jammu, Aug 28 (PTI) The Northern Railways is ensuring smooth journey for stranded tourists via a special unreserved train from Jammu station to New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The Northern Railways had on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations, while 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division due to the devastation caused by record rains.

"An unreserved special train is scheduled from Jammu to Delhi, around 2 pm on Thursday, to help stranded tourists. It will have stops at major stations like Kathua and Pathankot Cantonment," Public Relations Officer (PRO), Railways, Jammu, said.

Passengers can board the train from Jammu, Kathua, and other stops en route, he added.

This step has been taken by railway authorities following multiple requests to ensure greater convenience for passengers.

Passengers are stranded at various railway stations, particularly Jammu, waiting for the Railways to resume train traffic.

Heavy rainfall in Jammu-Pathankot has affected the rail services in the Jammu division as railway tracks and bridges bore the brunt of the floods. Train services remain badly hit, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Jammu railway station.

A majority of them are pilgrims returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, officials said.

Babita Jaiswal, a resident of Kanpur, said, "We were in Katra for two days, but were asked to leave and told that trains were operating from Jammu. We reached Jammu somehow by bus. There is no train or bus available from here... How will we go home now? There is no place to stay, no provision for washrooms... Where will we go?" She said the stranded passengers want train services to be restored as soon as possible.

Rail traffic, which was briefly restored on Wednesday morning with six trains departing from Jammu after a day-long suspension, has again been halted due to flash floods and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki river area, officials said.

Providing details, the PRO said 58 trains were cancelled, three partially cancelled, one partially restored, five fully restored, and three diverted. Additionally, 18 trains had short origins and 46 short terminations.

In a humanitarian step, the Railways reached out to stranded passengers at several railway stations and took measures to provide food and lodging facilities in the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Jammu region.

Food items and water were arranged in coordination with local NGOs and civil society for passengers of stranded trains at Manwal, Sangar and Gaghwal, with the help of station staff, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police. PTI AB ANM ANM RUK RUK