Railways runs special train for Kanwar Mela at Haridwar

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) The Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of Kanwarias in view of the Kanwar Mela at Haridwar from July 22-August 19.

In a press statement, the NR said it has extended the services of train no 04465/66 (Delhi-Shamli-Delhi) and 04403/04 (Delhi-Saharanpur- Delhi) up to Haridwar.

It will also operate five pairs of Mela Special trains: 04322 (Moradabad-Laksar-Moradabad), 04324 (Haridwar-Delhi-Haridwar), 04330 (Rishikesh-Delhi-Rishikesh), 04372 (Rishikesh-Lucknow Charbagh-Rishikesh) and 04370 (Rishikesh-Bareilly-Rishikesh).

"Besides, out of course stoppage to 14 trains shall be provided, 24 trains shall be augmented by additional coaches to increase passenger carrying capacity and three empty coaches rakes shall be kept ready to run during Mela to meet the demands of the passengers," said NR Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar. PTI JP JP TIR TIR