Railways sanctions Rs 288.6 crore for flyover in Odisha's Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 288.61 crore for the construction of a flyover in Sambalpur in a bid to enhance train operations and alleviate congestion in the area, an official said.

The flyover connects Sambalpur Station to Sambalpur City Station, covering a distance of 8.10 km, he said.

It will facilitate simultaneous train movements from all directions at Sambalpur, easing train traffic and ensuring hassle-free operation towards Titilagarh, Angul and Jharsuguda, the official said.

The project will also boost the average speed and efficiency of trains in the region.

"The construction is part of the Energy Corridor of Indian Railways, showcasing a commitment to sustainable and efficient infrastructure development," he said.