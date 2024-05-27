Railways says media reports about closure of train operations at New Delhi station 'misleading'

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Northern Railway has dismissed media reports regarding closure of New Delhi railway station for its renovation under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

“With regards to news of closure of the New Delhi railways station, it is clarified that there is no immediate plan for shutting down train operations at the station,” Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told PTI.

According to Kumar, several news websites published that the Railways will shut down all train operation from the New Delhi station and shift it to other stations in the national capital.

“Such reports are misleading and cause unnecessary confusion among common people,” Kumar said.

The Railway Ministry has also issued a clarification in this regard which said, “Some sections of the media have reported that New Delhi Railway Station will be shut down by the end of this year for redevelopment work. It is to announce that New Delhi Railway Station will never be shut down.” “It may be noted that when a railway station undergoes redevelopment, a few trains are diverted/regulated as per requirement. Information about such diversions/regulations of trains is notified well in advance,” it said.

The ministry launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in 2023 and as of now 1,321 stations, out of total 7,000, have been identified for redevelopment in different railway zones and divisions across the country. New Delhi station is also among them.

While many of these stations are at different stages of development, the work is yet to be started at some of the stations.

The scheme aims at improving passenger facilities in view of the increased footfall over the years.

“Since redevelopment work is going on at many places, there are speculations that New Delhi station will be closed down for redevelopment which is incorrect. As of now, there is no such plan. Its redevelopment is due but it will happen in a manner that common people will not face any hardship,” a railway official said. PTI JP JP KVK KVK