Railways served show cause notice to Phogat on Sept 4: Officials

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Northern Railway officials have confirmed that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was served a show cause notice on September 4, 2024 in which she was asked to clarify her position regarding joining a political party.

“When media reports came saying that Phogat would join the Congress party as she met Rahul Gandhi, a notice was issued to her on September 4," an official said.

"She was asked to clarify her stand because being a government employee, joining a political party amounts to the violation of service rule,” he added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that Phogat was served a show cause notice after she resigned from the Railways, to which Himanshu Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways, denied.

"She was not given any notice after she resigned," Upadhyay told PTI.