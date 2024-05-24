Railways sets up inquiry as Geeta Jayanti Express' coach derails in Khajurao

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Jhansi Rail Division has set up an inquiry to find out the reasons for the derailment of a coach of Geeta Jayanti Express while it was being brought to the station from the yard on Thursday.

"The train, which departs from Khajuraho for its destination station Kurukshetra, everyday at 6:35 pm, was being operated from the yard towards the station for passengers’ boarding when one of the coaches, S-2, got derailed," said Manoj Kumar, PRO, Jhansi Division (North Central Railway).

He added, "We have set up an inquiry to find out the reasons. Due to this derailment, the train departed at 11 pm, about four-and-a-half hours late from its scheduled departure." PTI JP JP TIR TIR