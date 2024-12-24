Railways sets up luxury tent city for devotees attending 2025 Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) To ensure ensure world-class facilities for the millions of devotees expected to attend next year's Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways is making luxury shelter arrangements for more than one lakh passengers with tariff ranging from Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 per day, officials said on Tuesday.

The Railways will also operate around 3,000 special fair trains for the mega event, they said.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality wing of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of a luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam, an official statement said.

Located at Sector 25 in Naini, the tent city is located about 3.5 km from the Sangam on the banks of Ganga. It offers world-class accommodation facilities, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with all modern amenities, the statement said.

The rent for these tents will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, where guests can avail private bathrooms, hot and cold water, air blowers, bed linens, and food services, among other facilities.

Guests staying in the villas will have access to a private seating area and television.

For the safety and comfort of the guests, the tent city will provide first-aid services and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras.

Online bookings for stays in the tent city are open from January 10 to February 28, the statement said.

Reservations can be made easily through the IRCTC website -- www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Additional information will be available on the IRCTC and tourism department websites, as well as the Maha Kumbh App. PTI ABN ARI