Railway's Signal and Telecom Union seeks hardship allowance after staffers mowed down by train

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Railway's Signal and Telecom Maintainers Union have renewed their demand for a 'risk and hardship allowance', walkie-talkies and other facilities after two staff members were mowed down by a train near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on April 30.

Govadhan Saini and Dinesh Meena were attending to a signal failure on a track in the vicinity of Chhoti Odai station near Sawai Madhopur in Kota Rail Division when a freight train arrived from the Delhi side. They moved to the adjacent track, but were hit by the speeding Patna-Kota Express, officials said.

Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of the Indian Railway's S&T Maintainers Union (IRSTMU), claimed that the signal staff have been deprived of several basic facilities, including walkie-talkies to communicate with the station master and get prior information of train status, for a very long time.

"Railways should make adequate arrangements for some space near the signal gear so that, in case of train movement, working staff can keep themselves safe. The station master should keep the working staff informed about the train movements with the help of walkie-talkies,” Prakash said.

“Signal maintainers are working in the most challenging environment, and every now and then, there are fatalities. However, the government is not considering our demand for the 'Risk & Hardship' allowance. We strongly raise our concerns and hope that the government will address them," he added. PTI JP RHL