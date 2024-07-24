Railways to add 250 new suburban services over 5 years in Mumbai: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Railways plans to add 250 new suburban services in Mumbai over the next five years, re-design rail network and build new mega terminals to ease rail travel in the country’s financial capital, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Vaishnaw said the Railways is planning to re-design the suburban network to reduce cross movements of trains as part of efforts to improve transportation in Mumbai and its suburbs.

The minister said the Railways is also planning to introduce new technologies to reduce headway between two trains from the present 180 seconds to 150 seconds.

"A big focus is on separating the suburban and long distance train services," the minister said.

The development of the coastal road in Mumbai and the gradual operationalisation of the metro rail will also ease transportation in the financial capital of the country.

A new coaching complex is coming up at Panvel-Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai which will be a terminal for long distance trains.

The suburban system in Mumbai operates 3,200 services to ferry over 75 lakh passengers everyday.

Vaishnaw said new terminals are also being built at Hadapsar, Uruli, Khadki and Shivajinagar to ease the pressure on Pune railway station.

Vaishnaw said Rs 15,940 crore have been allocated to railway projects in Maharashtra in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

He said projects worth Rs 81,000 crore were being implemented in Maharashtra, where the rail network has been completely electrified.

The minister said the Railways is also re-developing 128 stations in Maharashtra under the Amrit Bharat station initiative. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK