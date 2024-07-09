Railways to build 10,000 non-AC coaches over next two fiscal years

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian Railways has said it will manufacture 10,000 non-AC coaches over the next two fiscal years.

“This initiative aims to enhance facilities for common railway passengers. In the next two years, the overall count of non-AC coaches will be increased by 22 per cent,” the Northern Railway said in a statement.

Giving a detailed breakup for the financial year 2024-25, the statement said that 2,605 general coaches, 1,470 non-AC sleeper coaches and 323 sitting-cum-luggage rake (SLR) coaches will be manufactured along with 32 high-capacity parcel vans and 55 pantry cars.

“Designed to improve passenger comfort, the breakup also includes general, sleeper, and SLR coaches for Amrit Bharat trains,” it said.

Similarly, the Railways said that in 2025-26, 2,710 general coaches, 1,910 non-AC sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches, 200 high-capacity parcel vans, and 110 pantry cars will be manufactured.

“The Railways' focus is to ensure adequate and improved facilities for passengers travelling in non-AC coaches and enhance comfort and availability in response to varying passenger needs and seasonal fluctuations,” the statement added. PTI JP JP KVK KVK