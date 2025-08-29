Railways to commemorate 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian Railways will commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur to spread awareness among the youths about the teachings of the Sikh Guru, the transporter said on Friday.

In a meeting on Friday at Rail Bhawan here, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh sought suggestions from Sikh leaders for the commemoration.

"This initiative marks a historic collaboration between Indian Railways and the Sikh community to honor the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, whose supreme sacrifice for religious freedom continues to inspire generations," the Railway Ministry said in a press note.

It said discussions were held to display Guru Tegh Bahadur's shlokas at all railway stations and on trains across country.

Special commemorative trains from different locations during the Shatabdi period, and Punjabi sign boards at all railway stations in Haryana, Patna, and Hazur Sahib were also mooted.

According to the ministry, several proposals were put forward, including the renaming of Delhi Railway Station as Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station, daily train services to Takht Sri Patna Sahib with pantry car facilities, and a facelift of Patna Sahib Station with lifts and escalators.