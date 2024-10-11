Railways to hold Rail Chaupal to promote community engagement, resolve complaints

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Railway Ministry will hold a number of 'Rail Chaupal' across the country's railway stations to promote community engagement and resolve public complaints under its Special Campaign 4.0.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar made the announcement in a meeting with senior railways officials.

"The Rail Chaupal will be held at stations in which the general public will be motivated to participate in various activities such as cleanliness of the station area and safety and security of railway properties," Kumar said.

The chaupal will supplement the RailMadad and Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System to resolve passengers' problems.

A press statement from the Railway Ministry said that during the meeting, key targets for Special Campaign 4.0 such as advancing digitisation efforts, improving cleanliness at campaign sites, freeing up space, and generating revenue through the disposal of scrap were discussed.

"The Ministry of Railways has launched Special Campaign 4.0 with full determination and energy, implementing it across the entire Indian Railways network. Inclusivity was also highlighted in the meeting as a crucial element of the campaign, with a focus on ensuring the participation of women and individuals with disabilities," the Ministry said.

The meeting further emphasized the importance of showcasing the campaign's achievements and activities on social media, local news channels, and through press releases to increase public awareness and participation.