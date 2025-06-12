Railways to introduce weekly Humsafar Express from Sealdah to Jalpaiguri Road in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) The Railways has decided to introduce a new weekly train service from Sealdah to Jalpaiguri Road, providing additional connectivity between south and north Bengal via the newly inaugurated Nashipur rail bridge over river Bhagirathi, an official said on Thursday.

The regular service of 13115/13116 Sealdah-Jalpaiguri Road-Sealdah Humsafar Express will commence from Sealdah from June 20, and from Jalpaiguri Road from the next day, the Eastern Railway official said.

The express train service through the Nashipur rail bridge route in Murshidabad district of West Bengal will benefit passengers of Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Berhampore, Azimganj and Jangipur stations, providing faster and direct connectivity between south and north Bengal, he said.

The 13115 Sealdah-Jalpaiguri Road Humsafar Express will leave Sealdah at 11.40 pm every Friday to reach Jalpaiguri Road at 12 noon the next day, while the 13116 Jalpaiguri Road-Sealdah Humsafar Express will leave Jalpaiguri Road at 8.30 pm every Saturday to reach Sealdah at 8.10 am the next day, the ER official said.

The train will stop at Naihati, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar City junction, Berhampore Court, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri stations en route on both directions.

It will have sleeper class and air-conditioned accommodations. PTI AMR RBT