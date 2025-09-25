Railways to launch special campaign to enhance cleanliness in offices

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) In line with the Centre's focussed initiative to maintain cleanliness in government offices, the Railway Ministry is preparing to implement a campaign across the network with full vigour and commitment, a press note from the Ministry said.

"The Government of India has launched Special Campaign 5.0, a focused initiative to embed Swachhatta in government offices and expedite the disposal of pending matters across various departments. The campaign officially kicks off on 2nd October 2025, following a preparatory phase that began on September 15, 2025, during which specific targets are being set," it added.

Swachhatta Abhiyans are already underway at multiple railway stations and ministry offices, marking a strong start to the campaign.

The Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, along with senior officials, are personally overseeing the preparations through regular review meetings to ensure smooth execution.

Officials said that to guide the campaign's rollout, detailed instructions have been issued to all Railway Units.

The ministry said that as the preparatory phase continues, several key areas may be given special attention during the present swachhatta campaign.

These are pending VIP references, public grievances, review of files for recording and weeding, cleanliness drives, e-waste management, revenue generation through scrap disposal among others.

The officials added that to raise public awareness, citizen-centric initiatives such as 'Rail Chaupal' at various railway stations and 'Amrit Samwad' at 105 Amrit Bharat stations are also being planned.

"The Ministry of Railways remains strongly committed to institutionalize Swachhatta in all its offices. Through active involvement and seamless coordination, the Ministry aims to ensure that Special Campaign 5.0 delivers meaningful and measurable outcomes," the note said. PTI JP NB