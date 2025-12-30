Railways to offer 3% discount on digital purchase of unreserved tickets via RailOne app from Jan 14

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Railway Ministry will offer 3 per cent discount on purchase of unreserved tickets via RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026.

At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on RailOne app.

"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.

"The proposal of 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination," it added.

The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on RailOne app will continue.

"In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment mode," a official said, clarifying that this offer is not available on any other online unreserved tickets purchase platform. PTI JP RUK RUK