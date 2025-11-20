Railways to operate two special trains for Sikh devotees on Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom day

New Delhi, Nov 20 PTI) Indian Railways will operate two special train services, one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi, starting November 22 to facilitate smooth travel of devotees during the commemoration of the martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, S. Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways, said on Thursday.

"Honouring the Guru's immortal legacy of sacrifice for religious freedom, truth, and human dignity, Indian Railways is committed to ensuring that pilgrims travelling to Sri Anandpur Sahib receive safe, seamless, and comfortable travel arrangements during this sacred period," Singh said.

A press note from the Ministry said that a 22-coach special train will depart from Patna on November 23 at 06:40 hrs, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib at 04:15 hrs on November 24.

"The return service will depart from Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 25 at 21:00 hrs, arriving at Old Delhi at 23:30 hrs. The train will halt at Lucknow, Moradabad, and Ambala en route," it added.

According to the press note, another daily AC special service will depart from Old Delhi at 07:00 hrs on November 22, 23, 24, and 25, reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib at 13:45 hrs the same day.

"Return services will depart from Sri Anandpur Sahib at 20:30 hrs daily, arriving at Delhi at 03:15 hrs. The service will stop at Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Sirhind, and New Morinda in both directions," the note added.

The minister stated that these services reflect Indian Railways' continued dedication to providing accessible and reliable travel options for large numbers of devotees observing this solemn occasion.

Singh further affirmed that the Railways is honoured to support the pilgrimage associated with the life and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

"Indian Railways urges passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make use of these special services for a smooth travel experience," the press note said. PTI JP HIG