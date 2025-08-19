Railways to run 367 additional train services in Maharashtra for Ganesh festival

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) In a relief to devotees travelling for the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Railways will operate 367 additional train services -- a significant increase over previous years -- to cater to the heavy rush, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.

Citing a communication from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the special trains will benefit thousands of Ganesh devotees, especially those traveling from Mumbai to the Konkan region and other parts of the state.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for the additional trains, he said, "Ganeshotsav is a cultural heartbeat of Maharashtra. These additional services will provide much-needed travel convenience for devotees, particularly to those returning to their hometowns in Konkan and beyond." The state government had earlier requested the Centre and the Railway Ministry to arrange extra trains in view of the surge in demand during the 10-day festival, which will begin on August 27.

The Railways responded positively with a plan to operate 367 extra services, ensuring smoother and more accessible travel options for people.

"Thousands of Mumbai-based Konkan residents and devotees from other parts of the state travel to their native places during Ganeshotsav. These additional train services are a big relief for all of them," the Chief Minister added. PTI MR RSY